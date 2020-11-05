California Proposition 16 is headed for rejection following Tuesday’s election, California’s Secretary of State Office reports. The proposition intended to bring affirmative action back to California by repealing 1996’s Prop 209.
In total, 56.1% of California voters voted “no” the proposition, with only 43.9% voting in support.
In Orange County, Proposition 16 was denied by a fair margin, with 60.8% of residents voting against it and only 39.2% voting in support.
The proposition was never a favorite to pass, as pre-election polls had it trailing by as much as 10%. It appears that affirmative action will not be implemented inside California borders for at least another election cycle.
For more election coverage, see the Coast Report official site.
