OCC, UCI collaborate for OC Sustainability Decathlon

Orange Coast College and the UC Irvine are partnering together to design and build a sustainable home in the Orange County Sustainability Decathlon 2023 in early June 2023.
The OCSD23 is a competition challenging multidisciplinary teams across the world to design and build eco-friendly homes.
Officials will evaluate each house in 10 different categories, such as Sustainability and Resilience, Architecture and Interior Design, Engineering and Construction, Communication and Marketing, Innovation, Energy Efficiency, Water Use and Conservation, Health and Comfort, Lighting and Appliances, and Market Potential.
"We got to see a little taste of the other teams and I could say there's some great innovation, there are some amazing styles [In] architecture.” Architectural Design Lead Jenn Burke said. “So we have some good competition, we are not afraid to say that, but we're pushing on all the categories.”
OCC’s Architecture team and UCI’s Engineering team are working together to build a sustainable house for the OCSD23 that is carbon-neutral as well as water and energy efficient. Their partnership developed a team called teamMADE: Modular Affordable Dwellings for the Environment.
"[UCI is] very collaborative. They are primarily leveraging their engineering school for the engineering and systems of our building and are bringing a lot of the technical systems to play.” Burke said. “It is kind of a nice marriage between design and technology together.”
One of the OCC architectural team’s goals for the sustainable house project is to make it cost-effective and sustainable using coils of steel that doesn't rot. This results in the use of the FrameCAD Steel Production machine on campus, to produce custom frame studs for the project.
“FrameCAD is a whole entire system that there are two different software you have to utilize that help with the structural design of the building.” Architectural Design Lead Jojo Crowley said. “Once it's printed, then you can go and assemble it because they're all labeled. It's almost like an Ikea assembly.”
OCC’s goal of affordability for the project house will be eased by the use of the FrameCAD machine producing less than 1% waste when printing.
OCC is the only community college participating in the OCSD23 competition going against several Universities in Southern California such as California State Universities Fullerton and Long Beach as well as Zhejiang Normal University in China and the University of East London from the United Kingdom.
OCC’s unique partnership with UCI is not the only two-school team in the competition. There are three other teams in partnership: Tongji University (Shanghai) and University of East London, University of California, San Diego and Zhejiang Normal University (jinhua, China), and Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, Virginia.).
"I think this project being in a community college is great because it's an intro level education but also intricate in a bunch of different ways,” Architectural Design and Build Team Member Georgie Ampudia said. “Especially for students in the future during the summer when we start major construction, they will get a lot of entry-level knowledge and hands-on experience.”
TeamMADE welcomes students to join and help build the project which is set to start at the end of the spring semester. Along with learning practical skills in Architecture, Interior Design, and Marketing.
