Proposition 21, also known as “The Rental Affordability Act,” would return local control back to cities and counties allowing them to establish rent control on residential properties over 15-years old.
When would Proposition 21 go into effect?
Individual cities and counties would have to vote on the issue separately to determine what steps were deemed appropriate in each area based on the local issues.
Who will be affected by Proposition 21?
Property owners and real estate investment conglomerates stand to lose on their investments if Prop 21 passes and cities could potentially lose property tax revenue if the measure passes. Meanwhile, tenants would benefit from potentially increased stability that the measure could provide, depending on how each city and county chooses to respond and how much support there is at the local level.
Why would I support Proposition 21?
Proposition 21 would help California renters, who make up almost 50% of the state's population, according to 2019 Census data, attain financial stability and increase the odds of them one day becoming homeowners. According to a report by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, home ownership rates in CA have fallen to their lowest level since the 1940s.
“Rent control is a tool in the tool box. You can make an argument that, if used in the wrong way, it can be harmful but why deprive people of an opportunity to use it if it will address certain problems?” said David Levy of the Fair Housing Council of Orange County, speaking on behalf of himself, not the organization.
Why would I oppose Proposition 21?
Landlords that own more than two residential dwellings and real estate investors may oppose Proposition 21.
“What Prop 21 does is it encourages landlords to take rental properties off the rental market and convert them into condominiums or townhomes because they wouldn’t be regulated,” said Matt Klink, campaign spokesperson for No on Prop 21: Californians for Responsible Housing. “What that does then is it reduces the housing supply and when you reduce the housing supply there’s fewer units available- and guess what it does? It raises the price.”
How will Proposition 21 affect the OCC community?
The majority of college students who aren’t still living at home with their parents are renters, but there are some landlords among the OCC student population, Alex, 36, an OCC film major who withheld his last name to protect his identity, has part ownership in several residential apartment buildings in Orange County.
“As a property owner, it is generally not beneficial for my business to have caps set on how much I can raise rents, but I also understand that the fast and high-rising rents in California have been making it hard for people to stay in their homes and there was a need for some protections for renters,” he said. “I was not opposed to the state rent controls that went into place earlier this year, but it is still unclear how Prop 21 will change things from one city to the next if it passes, and it will potentially result in stricter rent controls in some cities.”
Where can I find more information on Proposition 21?
For more information on reasons to support Proposition 21, go to YesOn21.
For reasons some people are against it, go to NoOnProp21.
Many of the state's major newspapers like the OCRegister are against Proposition 21, but the LA Times is in favor of it.
