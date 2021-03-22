Coast Report, Orange Coast College’s student newspaper, was recognized at both the state and national levels at the Spring National College Media Convention March 18-20.
In the Associated Collegiate Press Best of Show Awards, Coast Report placed eighth in Newspaper website at two-year schools, out of approximately 60 two-year schools that participated from across the country. Coast Report also finished ninth in the nation for 2020 election coverage out of more than 100 two- and four-year schools at the conference. Coast Report’s 2020 election coverage was recognized alongside schools such as Cal State Fullerton, Rice University and San Jose State University.
Coinciding with the national conference was the spring state convention of the Journalism Association of Community Colleges (JACC), a group of more than 40 California community college journalism programs. Coast Report was honored with general excellence awards for both print and online editions of the school paper.
This year was the first time OCC’s web edition was given a general excellence award, and comes after Coast Report was forced to stop printing the paper because of the pandemic.
Several Coast Report staff members took home individual awards or honorable mentions in the 2021 JACC State Awards.
News editor Sarah Guidroz received an honorable mention for feature writing in the “on-the-spot” state contest at the convention. Former staff writer Jessica Bustos also received an honorable mention for best opinion story. Current Views editor Oceana Christopher was also given an honorable mention for her opinion article, “When the Leader Can’t Be Trusted.”
Two Coast Report staffers received awards: former editor in chief Kate Bent won fourth place in the sports feature photo category with her work from “A Campus in Mourning,” and current editor in chief Matthew Gomez won second place in the sports game story of the year category with “Crowd Gathers at the House That Alto Built.”
