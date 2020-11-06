California voted against Proposition 21 on Tuesday, which would have would have allowed local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old.
As of 1:20 p.m. Friday with 72% reporting, 59.8% (7,345,088) of ballots counted voted against Proposition 21 statewide and 40.2% (4,946,273) voted for it, according to the Associated Press.
In Orange County, 66.44% (820,106) voted against the measure and just 33.56% (414,323), in favor, according to the Orange County Registrar of Voters.
A similar measure was brought before voters in 2018, and was voted down by 62%.
