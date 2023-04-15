Nearly full Harbour breaks even for first time

Orange Coast College earned $1.6 million in gross revenue from on-campus housing at The Harbour in the 2021-2022 fiscal year due to increased occupancy rates, but was unable to net any profits.
Of that $1.6 million, $500,000 went to beds for residential advisors, utilities cost $750,000 and $380,000 was used to pay the salaries of campus support staff, including Mental Health Center employees who assist residents with adjusting to living on campus, Vice President of Administrative Services Rich Pagel said. Because of the total costs of dorms,
Despite the lack of take-home revenue for OCC, Pagel said this is a marked improvement from the first year it opened when the school had to put in $2.8 million to meet the maintenance costs and pay back some of the debt.
“Looks like we are breaking even for ‘21 to ‘22,” he said via text. “Better than contributing.”
According to Pagel, tax-exempt bonds were sold to investors to fund the project. At that time, the college made a five-year guarantee to cover the expenses and reimburse the lenders if the revenue of The Harbour fell short. Ideally, the dorms would be profitable enough to meet these costs without help from the school.
“The operations will produce enough income to meet all of the operating needs, fill all of the buckets of repair funds and replacement funds, and also meet 120% of the debt that's required,” Pagel said. “After all operations are done, then they'll look at the amount of money that's required to relieve the debt.”
This was previously impossible when The Harbour had a significant number of vacancies.
According to Director of Housing and Residential Education Jamie Kammerman, the dorms are 98% full for the spring semester, as opposed to when it opened in September 2020 with about half the apartments filled. The lower occupancy rate was due to many residents being let out of their leases when the campus closed because of the pandemic, Pagel said.
Despite its effects on the profitability of the project, Pagel said it was in the best interests of the residents to end some of their rental agreements.
“It was a really tough time. There were lots of restrictions on how many people you could have around certain areas,” Pagel said. “We've decided to release people from their leases because they signed up with the leases in early 2020. It was before COVID, then COVID comes around and hits. We did let them out of leases, which I think was the right decision.”
Now that the building is almost full and earning revenue, Kammerman said that there have been benefits beyond meeting operating costs.
“I think it has provided more opportunities for students to have some sense of community,” Kammerman said.
She also described seeing residents congregating more and enjoying the facilities.
“We have social lounges,” Kammerman said. “I think there's also informal connections with students in those spaces, particularly as we see an increased capacity. I think that we're finding that students are utilizing some of those common spaces a little bit more.”
First-year psychology major Lia Vargas agreed with Kammerman and said she enjoys living in The Harbour more now that it is almost full.
“Just meeting more people and having more people around is kind of nice,” Vargas said. “At the beginning, there weren't as many people and now we're kind of meeting more people and it's just nicer. It feels more like a college experience.”
For first-year fashion design major Aaron Monterroso, having The Harbour at 98% capacity is favorable to the college at large.
“I think the benefits are that it's showing that more students are trying to go to school here,” Monterroso said. “I think that's a good thing for the school to have more recognition because it's a good school.”
Kammerman said that residents are now able to enjoy the full advantages of The Harbour.
“I just feel like there is a true breadth of student life at The Harbour,” Kammerman said. “Whether it's the community events that are happening, or just students being students, I feel like they get the opportunity to get to engage in student life.”
