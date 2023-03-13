OCC Public Safety issues employee parking permits months ahead of schedule

Faculty and staff at Orange Coast College were issued parking passes on March 3 after multiple complaints were made regarding students parking in staff spots. This marks the first time permits have been required on campus since it reopened in 2022 and is several months ahead of their planned roll out this summer
OCC Counselor and President of the Coast Federation of Educators Rob Schneiderman brought up the problem of students using spots reserved for employees at a Board of Trustees meeting on March 1. Following the meeting, Schneiderman met with Vice President of Administrative Services Rich Pagel to discuss solutions, and arranged a meeting with Director of Campus Public Safety Jim Rudy for March 3.
Rudy said that by the end of the day on March 3, passes had been emailed to all deans and managers on campus for faculty and staff to print out and place on their dashboards.
According to Schneiderman, those with health problems are especially affected by the lack of parking.
“Many people have issues that are below the threshold of requiring reasonable [disability] accommodation, but perhaps just have trouble walking or sciatica or something that is impeding them from hiking in from the far reaches of the Adams parking lot to class with hundreds of papers,” Schneiderman said. “That doesn't seem reasonable.”
Schneiderman said he received the most complaints from faculty in the English department, who often have heavy loads of graded papers to carry.
“[Parking] affects curriculum and affects the student experience,” Schneiderman said. “If students can't get their papers back in a timely manner, because the instructor can't get the papers from their car, that means students suffer because students don't know what their grades are.”
Freshman Mitzy Valdez, who is undecided on a major, said she understands what faculty and staff are going through.
“Even with my backpack, I only have my books and my iPad and it's heavy,” Valdez said.
Rudy said that part of the problem was differentiating between employee and student cars.
“We don't know who's a student and who's not a student,” Rudy said. “We're having issues because at this point in time, we're still not able to do enforcement of those specific violations. To help our faculty and staff, we decided to come up with these paper parking permits, until our system is ready to go.”
Campus Public Safety will soon be adding cameras to all parking lots which will scan license plates to determine if that car has a permit.
Rudy said that as of now, students will not receive a parking ticket for parking in a staff spot.
“It's more of a voluntary compliance with our students to cooperate with this until the system – our parking system – is fully implemented and going operational,” Rudy said. “Then, if students are parking in faculty areas, they will be issued a citation.”
According to Rudy, students can expect to start being issued tickets this summer if they park in designated staff areas.
Valdez said that while she has used employee parking on campus, she feels like faculty complaints are valid.
“I see their point of view, where if I'm a teacher, and I need to get to my class I don't want to spend time looking for parking like the students,” Valdez said.
