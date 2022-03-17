The Student Union ribbon cutting ceremony took place Thursday morning to celebrate the official opening of Orange Coast College’s new Student Union Building.
The ceremony opened with statements from OCC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Juan Gutierrez, President Angelica Suarez, Dean of Students Derek Vergara, Coast Community College Chancellor John Weispfenning and Orange County Board of Supervisor Katrina Foley, among other guests.
This ceremony celebrated the long-awaited official opening of the Student Union, which finished construction in 2020, as OCC closed its campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday’s ceremony marked exactly two years since OCC closed its doors in March 2020.
Suarez emphasized the significance of what this means for the college welcoming students back to campus after two years of the pandemic.
“Having this ceremony on the two-year anniversary of the school going remote, it says to our students, ‘welcome home, we missed you,’” Suarez said.
Several speakers highlighted the importance of giving students the opportunity to reconnect with each other on campus.
“The student union will provide a physical location for that reconnection of students and will allow them to be more engaged in their education and create new friendships,” Weispfenning said.
Suarez shared a similar experience, opening up about her own experience as a first-generation college student and immigrant, and the difference it made to feel part of the community at the community college she attended.
“Student success does not happen without students feeling connected to the campus, to each other, and knowing that the community cares about them,” Suarez said.
Both Suarez and Weispfenning agreed Thursday’s ceremony was a turning point for OCC in marking the end of two difficult years of the pandemic.
“It’s a new day for Orange Coast College,” Weispfenning said. “We’re coming out of something completely unforeseen and this really signifies that we’re back.”
Student Senate President Kat Smith and Director of Student Life Michael Morvice pointed out the fortuity of students having their own Student Union, a unique feature that many other two-year schools lack.
“We have something that no one else in the local area for community colleges has, and it's the opportunity to have a replication of what they will see at a four-year,” Morvice said.
Students at OCC, like Smith, look forward to taking advantage of the services the Student Union building has to offer.
“This makes it feel like home and gives the campus a community feel that most other community colleges don’t have,” Smith said.
The Student Union will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, but Morvice hopes to increase those hours as life returns to normalcy on campus.
“It's amazing to see where we were and what a big step this is the right direction,” Morvice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.