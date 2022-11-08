Prop 31 passes; Prop 30 too close to call

Proposition 31 is projected to pass, while Proposition 30 is too close to call as of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8.
California voters have approved Proposition 31, which would ban flavored tobacco products, according to ABC 7 News.
Proposition 30 would increase the income tax on California residents that make over $2 million annually and allocate those funds to environmental protective measures such as zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, electric vehicle charging stations and wildfire prevention resources. This race has yet to be called according to the California Secretary of State.
