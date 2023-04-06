DSPS at OCC rebrands itself ‘ARC’ in move away from stigmas

The Disabled Students Program and Services at Orange Coast College has officially changed its name to the “Accessibility Resource Center.” The change has been in progress since summer 2022 as a move to rid the hurtful reputation associated with ARC’s previous name.
“It’s really a push towards a person-first [mindset] and kind of leaving any negative stigma of the word ‘disability’ behind,” ARC Director Jason Constein said.
Constein, who became director in July 2022, has worked closely with the rest of ARC staff as they’ve moved forward with the name change.
The process of changing the center’s name began with fixing the OCC website and the ARC staff’s email addresses, along with the directional signs on campus being changed. The next step in this transition is to change the sign itself on the Special Services building which houses ARC services.
“We are hoping to have that process concluded at the end of the semester,” Constein said.
ARC is also holding outreach events to avoid any confusion students may have with the name change. The new name will be mentioned in class syllabi in the case that a student may need educational services.
Out of 116 community colleges in California, about half have dropped the word “disabled” from their Special Services department names, according to Constein.
“It doesn’t single us out,” ARC student and second-year Biology major Adrian Palmgrem said of the name change. “That term itself [disabled), it can be past trauma – it might be hard to have that attached to something they aren’t proud of.”
ARC works closely with students and instructors to form personal academic accommodation plans, ensuring student success and comfort, as well as preaching self advocacy.
“We help them gain equal access to education,” Constein said. “That is what our goal is. That is what our number one focus is on.”
“[ARC] helped me tremendously, especially being able to succeed in my classes and being able to be the best version of myself.” Palmgrem said.
The program is also rolling out educational assistance classes next fall. These classes, which offer support and help with strategy building, will eventually be added to the fall schedule and students will have open enrollment. Anyone can register for the classes.
“We hope to really grow that and grow it into different classes like assistive technology classes that have a lab component to them,” Constein said. “What these classes are going to start off being designed to do, they are going to be designed to assist with math and english levels.”
With a campus-wide push towards diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, ARC has had positive feedback from campus staff and students regarding the stigmatizing word drop.
“The accessibility portion of that really encompasses our office,” Constein said. “We have had no push back and nothing but support. Everyone said that they have been waiting for this for years.”
