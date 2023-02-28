EXPLAINER: With NARCAN available to students, what’s next for harm reduction at OCC?

A drug that can save the life of those suffering an opioid overdose is currently availaible to Orange Coast College students through the Student Health Center following the implementation of a California Senate bill.
Signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, the Campus Opioid Safety Act went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year, and requires all community college districts, California State and University of California schools to provide steps to decrease opioid overdoses on their campuses. The law requires that colleges supply educational and preventative information about opioid overdoses, and provide opioid-reversal-medication to their students.
Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety responders and Student Health medical staff have NARCAN available for emergency use, and through the state-funded Naloxone Distribution Project, Student Health is eligible to receive free NARCAN shipments.
But, some California programs report slow processing of their NARCAN orders, even waiting up to nine weeks for product turnaround. Groups like the Harm Reduction Institute are attempting to bridge the gap and bring NARCAN to marginalized groups in Orange County, but not without pushback from local governments.
The science behind the drug
Naloxone, commonly seen and sold under the brand name NARCAN, is a medication used to reverse the potentially fatal symptoms of an opioid overdose. The drug can be administered through an injection in a vein, but is more frequently used as a nasal spray. The spray is championed by advocates as being easy to administer and portable - possibly making a life-saving drug more accessible to the general public.
Naloxone attaches to opioid receptors in the body, hindering absorption of other opioids that are present in the body. For those suffering from an opioid overdose, this effect is life saving as it can reverse potentially fatal symptoms of an overdose, such as slow, shallow breathing.
Though NARCAN does not entirely replace emergency medical care in the case of an opioid overdose, it halts symptoms that could kill an individual before emergency services arrive. Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of NARCAN, advises calling 911 immediately after administering the nasal spray.
The state of California recorded 6,843 opioid related overdose deaths, adding to the 71,000 synthetic opioid-related drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021. More than half of California’s overdose deaths in 2021 were opioid related, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Harm reduction and polarized medicine
The Harm Reduction Institute not only provides free NARCAN and training on how to administer the medication to Orange County citizens, but also engages in a wider practice of what is called “harm reduction,” which attempts to address more than just drug overdoses in the community. The self-proclaimed “NARCAN Gurus of Orange County,” Emily Pomerantz and Carol Newark lead the group along with a small team to provide support and resources to marginalized individuals in Orange County.
“Anything that we can do to support people who use drugs or who are trying to get off of drugs – that's harm reduction right there,” Newark said.
Along with NARCAN training and distribution, the program also supplies fentanyl test strips, safer drug use supplies, safe sex supplies and wound care kits to unhoused people in Orange County. The nonprofit also provides case management, where treatment navigators link individuals with housing and treatment centers or assist those who need help applying for CalWORKs, food stamps and Medi-Cal.
Ponerantz was previously involved with the Orange County Needle Exchange, where individuals could receive new needles in exchange for their used ones. Needle exchange programs aim to decrease the sharing of needles between those who use drugs. Public health organizations including the CDC endorse syringe exchange programs, associating them with a 50% decrease in HIV and hepatitus C infections, claiming they provide an important bridge to get individuals who use drugs involved in other treatment programs.
Orange County is now the largest county in the country without a needle exchange program, after the Orange County Needle Exchange’s sudden shutdown after the City of Santa Ana revoked their permit. With the HRI, Pomerantz is now focused on other aspects of Harm Reduction,and is attempting to counter the stigmatization that can occur when addressing the topic of substance use.
“I think that in Orange County, there's a belief that if we just don't acknowledge it, that it won't happen.I know that safe sex education is also a hotly contested debate. You're not going to stop kids from having sex and you're not going to stop people from doing drugs,” Pomerantz said. “So you might as well just provide the services that reduce the harm.”
Since 2020, the program has distributed over 20,000 NARCAN kits to Orange County residents and have recorded over 3,000 lives saved. Pomerantz stressed the importance of everyone carrying NARCAN, even if they do not encounter drugs in their everyday lives.
“It is really important to have NARCAN because even if you're not using Adderall or cocaine or opioids or fentanyl or something like that, someone down the hall from you in your dorm room could be doing anything,” Pomerantz said.
Harm reduction at OCC
The Harbour hosted a harm reduction workshop and a substance abuse seminar the following semester after two Feb. 2021 overdose deaths in the dorm. Now, the Student Health Center continues to provide private counseling to those who struggle with substance use.
Director of Mental Health Services Larry Valentine, uses his previous background in harm reduction to ensure that stigmas are being broken at OCC. He proposed inviting harm reduction experts and organizations onto campus to help further support OCC students.
“I want to be able to connect them with other places in the community that believe in meeting people where they're at and giving them the resources to make decisions that are safe,” Valentine said.
For example, Cypress College has recently partnered with harm reduction organizations to provide NARCAN training on their campus.
“It doesn't get better by not acknowledging the reality of what's going on. So I think that, for me, is the next step,” Valentine said.
(1) comment
I loved this article because it doesn’t feel judge mental and does a good job not only advocating for the use of NARCAN but also bettering harm reduction for students. I really loved the quote from Newark about doing anything we can to support people using drugs or those trying to quit them because most people are quick to judge rather than take time to understand and help. This is why I also LOVED that this article touched on Orange County residents sort of believing that “if we just don’t acknowledge it, that it won’t happen” and the analogy used about sexual education. I also appreciated that this article pointed out the fact that even if you may not need NARCAN for yourself, you may end up saving a loved one’s life or a neighbor down the hall’s life. This was such a good article thank you to the writer for raising awareness!
