Orange Coast College campus is to remain closed to students through the weekend due to the wildfires in Orange County, resulting in poor air quality, widespread evacuations and power outages.
“Online classes and services will continue as possible,” Orange Coast College stated in an email update sent to students Thursday evening. “Please reach out to your faculty member, when able, if affected by an evacuation or outage.”
Public Safety officials will remain on campus and students living on campus at The Harbour will be able to stay.
To keep up to date with evacuation orders, this map is available on the OC Sheriff's website.
The Bond Fire, which started as a structure fire in Silverado Canyon, has now burned 6,400 acres with 10% containment, according to the latest update on the Orange County Fire Authority’s Twitter account. OCFA has also reported 25,000 residents have been evacuated.
The Washington Post has reported the power outages caused by the fire could pose a risk to the thousands of people currently hospitalized in Southern California due to COVID-19, many who are on ventilators.
Two firefighters were been injured fighting the blaze. Students and community members interested in helping with their care can make monetary donations to the Wildland Firefighting Foundation and OCFirefighters.Org.
Donations to aid the community can also be made directly to OCFA Foundation.
Since the beginning of the year, wildfires have burned over 4 million acres in California, with 33 fatalities and 10,488 structures damaged or destroyed: the most destructive wildfire season recorded in California history.
For updates on the fire and campus closures, please follow the Coast Report, the OCFA Twitter account and OCC website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.