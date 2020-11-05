Californians voted down Proposition 18 on Tuesday in the general election. The proposition would have amended the state constitution to extend the right to vote in primary elections to 17 year olds on the condition that they would be 18 years old by the time of the following general election.
The measure received 44.9% of supportive votes (5,320,403), with 55.1% (6,528,898) of voters opposing it on the state level. In Orange County, the measure failed by a wider margin, with only 35.9% (450,795) voting in favor of amending the constitution, while 64.1% (807,096) of voters opted to leave the voting age as it currently stands.
A yes vote would have made California the 19th state in the nation to allow 17 year olds to vote in primary elections under certain circumstances. Supporters of Proposition 18 included Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party, who hoped that allowing young people the opportunity to become involved in the voting process at an earlier age would increase civic involvement later in life. Opposition, which included Election Integrity Project California and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, maintained that 17 years of age is too young to vote independently of outside influences, such as the opinions of guardians or educators.
More information on voting results can be found here, and additional information pertaining to Proposition 18 can be found here.
