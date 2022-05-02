Meet the ASOCC special election Student Senate candidates

The Associated Students of Orange Coast College will hold a special elections May 9 through May 13 both on campus at voting booths on select days and online at OCCVotes.com.
Voting booths will be open on May 9 and May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon between the MBCC and LDSS buildings with free food and giveaways. Students can vote anytime online.
Two candidates are running for the two Student Senate seats. Students can vote for up to two candidates, meaning they can vote for just one candidate or up to two candidates.
For students to better know the candidates, the senatorial hopefuls were asked:
1: What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
2: What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
Answers listed here are published exactly as they were received and without editing.
Candidate #1 - Sebastian Galarza
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
Three characteristics that define me as a leader are having character, being influential, and having good intellectual abilities. From the age of 11, I competed in soccer until I left when I was 21. I played professionally in my country. To reach the moment of my professional debut, I worked hard on my character to never give up. I managed to be influential in my nonprofit that gives scholarships to non-traditional international students. I finally improved my skills because I previously studied for a degree in marketing and analytics. Now, I work in a global startup, and I won an honorable mention in the HMUN 2021 at the eco-fin committee.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
As a part of the student government, I would like to focus on one major problem: transportation. I want to focus on helping low-income students get around by getting subsidies to give them bikes while they look for a job, save money and buy a car. My main goal is to provide access to the city and improve the student college experience.
Candidate #2 - Trisha Nguyen
What are the three most important characteristics that define you as a leader? What personal experiences do you have that support these three characteristics?
Communication, open-minded, and organized. Communication is a key role in being able to work with your team and completing a goal or task. Personally, I have worked with many student governments and found that being the bridge of communication between your team and advisors will help get any task done thoroughly and without confusion. Being open-minded is crucial in order to gather any ideas and thoughts that may play a big role in the development of a project or a group of leaders themselves. I am always willing to listen to any ideas my peers may have such as when I was sophomore class president. I was able to bring in all of the ideas and put on an online event that had a great turnout. Lastly, being organized is important in order to be able to be on time to meetings and meet deadlines. Sharing this organization with others helps them complete tasks on time and remember when the next meeting is, which is something I did as a part of club boards in high school.
What is one issue that you would focus on while representing the Orange Coast College student body?
One issue I will be focusing on while representing the Orange Coast College student body is mental health regarding students and faculty. Mental health plays a major role in all of our lives and without the ability to care for it, both our physical and mental health will dwindle. It is hard to take care of our mental health as many of us have responsibilities that steer us away from giving ourselves a break, given the opportunity to be on the Orange Coast College student body I hope to create events that will give ourselves a break and bring awareness on how to take care of ourselves both mentally and physically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.