After contract negotiations between maintenance workers and the Orange County Transportation Authority failed, bus services in Orange County have stopped, leaving some Orange Coast College students without a mode of transportation.
Since the potential Orange County bus strike that almost occurred on Oct. 17, maintenance workers at OCTA have officially begun to strike after OCTA continued being uncompromising in their decisions regarding contract negotiations.
On Nov. 2, Teamsters Local 952 announced that over 150 maintenance workers would be going on strike due to another failed negotiation with OCTA, delaying service to thousands of passengers who ride the bus to attend school and work.
“The final straw to get us out here was on Monday,” Teamsters Local 952 secretary-treasurer Eric Jiminez said. “We went into negotiations with OCTA, and proposed a package that we thought would be fair for the Union, the company and for the members.”
In a press release, OCTA said it remains “committed to reaching a resolution and was expecting to resume negotiations on Friday, however the union announced a strike. OCTA is willing to meet with the union at any point.”
Despite Governor Gavin Newsom’s request to finalize a new contract, OCTA ended negotiations and “went home” at about 6 p.m. on Oct 31 to “think about the union’s offer.” This was “unacceptable” to the workers who had been willing to stay all night, according to Jiminez.
“For them to walk away at six o'clock was unacceptable. We were as a union waiting to stay as many hours as we could. And they chose not to,” Jiminez said. “After they walked away from the table they proposed to come back on Friday, but that was after they had already walked away.”
Jiminez cited the cost of workers’ health care as the biggest reason for the contract negotiations that eventually led to the strike.
“Right now they're asking our members to pay more for health care,” Jiminez said. “Out of all units in Orange County, they're the only unit that pay the highest for health care, which is an average of about $350 a month.”
While OCTA does not know how long the strike will last, they have said they are negotiating in good faith.
“The union has stated that healthcare is one of the biggest sticking points,” OCTA communication specialist Megan Abba said. “OCTA has offered to help lower healthcare costs by providing maintenance employees with the same healthcare plans as all other OCTA employees.”
OCTA has also offered an immediate 5% raise, another 4.75% raise on Oct. 1, 2023 and an additional 4.5% raise starting Oct.1, 2024.
“OCTA remains 100% ready to resume talks. The union chose to strike this week ending negotiations and stranding passengers,” Abba said. “The union is now demanding commitments away from the bargaining table. If the union comes back to the table, we are prepared to continue our negotiations.”
Teamsters Local 952 have expressed the decision to stay on strike until OCTA returns to the bargaining table and significantly modifies their bargaining proposition, according to Jiminez.
“OCTA came back and said they’re holding their position, ultimately saying they want to negotiate but they’re not willing to move on their position,” Jiminez said. “So all we're doing it for is so we can put up a dog and pony show for the public as if they were trying to work with us.”
According to a maintenance worker on site who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of losing their job, not all strikers are maintenance employees. Some are drivers and others in the company who are standing in solidarity with their coworkers.
“Every time there’s a little wiggle room and they give us something, they take that away from something else,” the anonymous maintenance employee said. “We can’t give up now. We’re in the middle of a fight.”
They will be striking in a pattern of four days on and one day off in order to allow people who desperately need to travel somewhere a chance to make appointments on a set day so OCTA can get them where they need to go.
Due to the delay in service the strike will cause to all routes in Orange County, OCC students should take advantage of their chance to schedule any necessary appointments during this window that will occur on Sunday.
After initially going on strike 24 hours prior, maintenance workers and their loved ones were still energetic and eager to be out on the streets fighting for their cause.
“They have asked us to meet with them again on Friday,” Jiminez said. “We are willing to do so only if there are significant changes in their bargaining posture. If not, another meeting would not be productive.”
An assortment of refreshments were being handed out to the strikers to ensure they are fed and well taken care of as the strike continues.
The strikers continue to have high morale as various cars and passersby honk in support of their cause, fueling them with passion and uplifting their spirits as they picket and prevent the entry of vehicles to OCTA’s Bus Base in Santa Ana.
“The ball is in their court,” Jiminez said. “They can settle this strike, but they have to come to the table and bargain with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.