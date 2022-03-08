Coast Report staff wins four awards at JACC Spring Conference

The Orange Coast College student-run news outlet Coast Report won three individual awards as well as an Online General Excellence award at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges Spring National College Media Conference on March 5 in Long Beach.
Coast Report Editor in Chief Sarah Guidroz took home the second and third place awards in the state Best Editorial category. Finishing in third place was an editorial she wrote criticizing a senate bill proposed to ban gun shows on OC fairgrounds for “virtue signaling that won’t amount to change.” Her editorial calling for Governor Newsom to sign Senate Bill 98 to protect reporters from harassment finished second.
Sports Editor Chris Bibona also placed third in the state Best Sports Game Story for his coverage of an OCC women’s soccer victory over Golden West.
Coast Report as a publication won an Online General Excellence award for its online newspaper production, rounding out a successful conference weekend for OCC’s student journalists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.