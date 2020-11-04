Incumbent Mayor Katrina Foley is leading the race toward her reelection against Sandra Genis, Wendy Brooks Leece, Quentin “Q” Pullen and Al Melone for another term in Costa Mesa in Tuesday’s general election.
Foley has secured 53.20% (21,409) of total votes. Genis has received 22.74% (9,152) of votes, Pullen 9.74% (3,921), and Melone 3.09% (1,245)with 100% of precincts reporting and mail-in ballots partially counted, according to information on OC Vote.
During her campaign, Foley pledged “to work to keep the community healthy and recover our economy.” She said she will support sustainability with projects such as electric vehicle charging stations and community-choice energy.
Foley would serve a two-year term.
