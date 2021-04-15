Starting today April 15, California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that anyone 16 and older is now eligible to be vaccinated in the state. This opens the eligibility to college-aged residents.
The Orange County Fairgrounds located in Costa Mesa, across the street from Orange Coast College, became a mass vaccination site on March 31. Vaccinations can be done by drive-thru or face-to-face for the convenience of residents.
An appointment is required before coming to the fairgrounds.The entire vaccination process takes about 15 minutes and every vaccination station is socially distanced. When entering the parking lot, there is a checkpoint to check one’s appointment details. The mass vaccination site is distributing Pfizer vaccines. Residents are required to have a government issued ID.
The mass vaccination site is open Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“There’s finally some hope that things will go back to normal. I wanted to get vaccinated to have a little peace of mind when out with my family and in public,” said resident Aylett Miranda.
To make an appointment to be vaccinated, visit the state’s My Turn website.
