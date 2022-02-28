Free COVID testing offered at drive-thru site next to OCC campus

As Orange Coast College students, staff and faculty return to in-person classes and services, those who submitted proof of vaccination through Cleared4 and are unable to access the COVID-19 testing on campus, can receive free, drive-thru testing at the OC Fair just across Fairview Ave., provided by the Orange County Health Agency.
This testing site offers Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, which look for genetic material from the COVID-19 virus in a sample taken by a medical professional. Test results are available within 24 hours. According to nurse practitioner Julie Hannah, who works at the testing site, this is preferable because PCR tests are more accurate than the antigen, rapid COVID-19 test.
Though the testing center used to test 700 patients a day at its peak, according to site supervisor Kyle Schlosser, the traffic has slowed down to 25-45 a day in the past month.
“People feel [COVID] has passed,” Hannah said. “But, that’s what we’ve thought before.”
Hannah also attributed the decline in volume to people receiving free antigen tests from the federal government, schools and insurance companies or buying them over-the-counter from pharmacies.
To book an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the OC Fair location or others in the county, visit health.sick.org/orange-county.
