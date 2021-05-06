As vaccine rates have steadily decreased across the country since April, certain vulnerable demographic groups – including older adults and minorities – are receiving the vaccine at even lower rates in Orange County. The county has opened up two new vaccination sites to address this inequity, but there is still work to be done.
“Increasing vaccinations in our hardest-hit communities is both morally right, and good for public health, because it will slow the spread of disease,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency in a March press release. “Even with these changes, California will retain some of the most robust public health protections in the nation.”
California is currently directing 40% of vaccine doses to the areas hit hardest by COVID-19, to ensure “equitable distribution.”
According to the most recent data updated on April 25, over a million Orange County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than 1.5 million OC residents have received at least one shot.
However, out of those people who have received at least one shot, two groups of people are still getting vaccinated at considerably lower rates in Orange County: those over the age of 50 and minority groups.
This is concerning data, considering that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned older adults are at a greater risk for COVID-19. The CDC also previously stated that due to lack of health equity in the U.S., minorities are also more at risk of getting sick and even dying from COVID-19.
According to the vaccine progress data provided by the state, those aged 18-49 make up 44.6% of people being vaccinated, and the age groups 50-64 and 65+ are sitting at 27.4% and 26.2%, respectively.
The biggest disparity in vaccine percentages become clear when comparing the demographics of those getting vaccinated in Orange County to the racial demographic of OC, according to the 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimate: American Indian or Alaska Natives make up %1 of the population in OC, but only make up 0.2% of those who have gotten a shot. Black residents compose 2.1% of the population, but only 1.2% of those who have gotten at least one shot. Latino residents make up 34% of the OC population, but only 16.7% of those with at least one shot. Meanwhile, 36% of OC residents are of two or more races, but only make up 1.5% of those who have received at least one shot.
Vaccine hesitancy is another issue OC leaders have recently grappled with. This trend may show a correlation between Orange County’s March 2021 vaccine hesitancy report, which concluded that overall, Asians and non-Hispanic whites were more willing to get the vaccine than Hispanics or non-Hispanic Blacks. Confidence was the strongest predictor of willingness to get the vaccine, with safety being the biggest concern for respondents.
The report also stated the residents of Anaheim, Costa Mesa and Santa Ana showed the lowest willingness to get vaccinated in the county.
On April 30, Anaheim closed its first vaccination supersite operating at Disneyland after Anaheim city officials deciding the supercenter wasn’t realistic or convenient for all families and switching the focus to community centers in hopes of getting more residents vaccinated. Other cities across Orange County have started taking similar approaches.
Though the Anaheim supersite is closed, the mass vaccination sites at Soka University, Santa Ana College, and the OC Fair and Event Center are still open, in part to continue providing ADA-compliant drive-thru lanes for individuals with disabilities.
“We’re not going away — we’re just balancing the changing needs of eligible patients with our staffing and vaccine allocations to ensure we can be as responsive as possible,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Agency and acting Health Officer in an April 30 press release.
Two of these new community sites were opened via a partnership with Providence, a national health care nonprofit organization along with the cities of Costa Mesa, Irvine, Santa Ana and Tustin. Of the two mass vaccination centers opened, one is at Edwards Lifesciences building in Santa Ana, and the other is the Orange County Great Park in Irvine.
“Providence is committed to providing Orange County residents with access to the vaccine, particularly our most vulnerable communities that are bearing the brunt of this virus, and our strong partnerships are making that possible,” said Erik G. Wexler, president of Operations and Strategy for Providence-South in a press release.
Vaccines at these new sites are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting this website or calling 833-422-4255.
“I would like to thank Edwards Lifesciences and Providence health for giving us another opportunity to get these all-important vaccines,” Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens said in an April 21 press release. “Clearly the more people we get vaccinated the better the chances are that we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to our normal lives.”
With President Joe Biden setting an ambitious goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4th, getting the country closer to being fully reopened. President Biden’s plan to make this happen includes: making every adult in America eligible for the vaccination by May 6, increasing the number of places Americans can get vaccinated, opening more community vaccination centers to target underserved communities, increasing the number of workers, and providing vacations.
President Biden’s plan also includes taking steps to re-open schools across the country with the resources they need to be safe and combat the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
Orange Coast College leaders are echoing this sentiment from the state and county leaders about the importance of getting vaccinated, and its role in returning to everyday life.
“The District has not mandated that any campus group be required to be vaccinated though it is highly recommended to help curb COVID-19,” Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez said. Suarez also added that OCC applied to be a mass vaccination site, but has not heard back from the state on that matter.
Suarez and other OCC leaders hope that with the proper vaccination rates and health precautions, students can be fully back on campus by Spring 2022.
For more information on getting vaccinated, appointments and other vaccination resources, please visit the Orange County Health Agency site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.