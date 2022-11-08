Petrie-Norris likely to win District 73

Cottie Petrie-Norris had a 56.81% of votes compared to her opponent, Steven Choi, with 43.19% of votes in the race for California State Assembly 73 as of 11 p.m., according to OC Vote.
Democratic candidate Petrie-Norris previously served for state assembly in District 74 and Republican candidate Choi is an incumbent.
Follow Coast Report for more updates.
