OCC participates in NASA program

Orange Coast College will participate in NASA’s Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) stem engagement. This is a five-week online course to be held from April 27 to June 1. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
NASA has selected Orange Coast College to participate in their NCAS stem engagement. The NCAS was created and funded by the Minority University Research and Education Programs (MUREP). MUREP provides financial assistance to minority serving institutions.
NCAS looks towards building a diverse workforce for the future by assisting underserved and underrepresented students.
This five-week online course is free and intended for two-year community college students who must have nine or more hours of STEM coursework in either concurrent or completed enrollment.
The NCAS will consist of three different phases: discover, engage and explore. Students who successfully complete each phase will continue within the program and ultimately, one final student will be awarded a NASA internship.
Erik Bender, an advisor on OCC’s STEM club and honor societies, explains this is not their first interaction with a NASA related program.
“We’ve had quite a bit of success with another NASA funded program, the California Space Grant Consortium,” Bender said. “Student interns build and test projects of their own design.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.