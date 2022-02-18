The Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety Department reported Friday that graffiti containing racial slurs was found written on two second-floor offices and the west stairway of the Biological Sciences Building on campus. The incident is reported to have occurred between 6 p.m on Thursday and 10 a.m on Friday.
This is not the first act of racist vandalism on campus, as a swastika was scrawled across a wall near the Student Success Center in 2020. Additionally, a swastika and the words “legal equals legal,” most likely referring to immigration, were written in a men’s bathroom on campus in 2018.
OCC’s Public Safety Department and the Costa Mesa Police Department can be reached at (714) 432-5017 and (714) 754-5252 respectively if anyone has information about this crime.
