Black HIstory Month at OCC set to be full of celebration

Students at Orange Coast College will be able to commemorate Black History Month by attending events around campus throughout the month of February to learn more about the Black experience in America.
Presented by the Umoja Program, the events range from dance performances to lectures on history and aim to honor the Black community and its heritage. The Umoja Project is a statewide project with over 70 chapters designed to raise retention and graduation rates among Black students.
The Black Student Union will host events like an online trivia night on Feb. 2 and a showing of “Black Panther” on Feb. 16 in addition to the Umoja programming.
Umoja Program Counselor and Coordinator Andrea Eke-Amacker said she wanted to embrace African heritage and dedicate the month to uplifting the Black community.
“For me, Black History Month is a celebration, because it's the one time of the year that we have a month dedicated to being able to focus on the Black experience and on African-American culture and African culture,” Eke-Amacker said. “It's a time to celebrate and a time to highlight the areas that we have continued to trailblaze. I wanted to be able to use the word ‘celebrate,’ as a way to build up the excitement and the joy around this month.”
The festivities begin in the Quad on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. with a performance by African Soul International, a dance and educational troupe dedicated to preserving African culture and traditions that has performed with Beyonce, according to their website.
“They will showcase West African dance in particular, and talk about how African dance is so incorporated and so important in the Black culture, and how it is still seen today, in a lot of the different music and dances that we see,” Eke-Amacker said. “This presentation is going to be really interactive. It's going to be lots of high energy, lots of interaction between the dancers and the crowd.”
For Eke-Amacker, the performance has personal significance.
“I grew up in a Nigerian household,” Eke-Amacker said. “Everything we did was centered around music and dance. It really speaks to our heritage in everything that we do, and it's really foundational in our community, and just as who we are or what it represents, we celebrate dance. In a lot of different events, in African culture and African-American culture, dance is just a huge part of why we celebrate. Even while we are mourning, we celebrate through dance.”
Brandon Alexander Williams, an author, hip-hop instructor, spoken word artist, master of ceremonies and DJ, will give a lecture called “Celebrating Black Creativity through Artistic Voices” on Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. in Room 213 of the Student Union.
“This event is going to be centered around celebrating the Black creativity and celebrating the artistry that is really wide in our community,” Eke-Amacker said.
De’von Truvel will speak on “Celebrating Black Business and Economics” on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. in Room 213 of the Student Union, Truvel is the founder and creator of Play Black Wall Street, which started as a board game in 2017 to educate people on the thriving community of Black businesses that existed in Tulsa, Oklahoma from 1898 to 1921 before being burned down in the Tulsa Massacre. In 2019, they expanded to supporting and coaching young entrepreneurs and also have a series of financial literacy classes in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Truvel hopes to embolden diverse, young entrepreneurs to take the leap to starting their own businesses.
“Sometimes people don't even have the confidence, the self esteem, the belief in themselves, that they can have their own business,” Truvel said. “For us, that's the main thing that we focus on: the self belief, the self empowerment, and then after you feel confident that you can start that business.”
Truvel said that he hopes that students can leave his talk with a concrete plan to form a business.
“I really want to make sure that after our workshop, our Orange Coast scholars leave with these tangible seven steps that they can write out, they can have notes on and then within this calendar year, if they so choose, they can start their business,” Truvel said. “I want every student in the audience to be able to write down these seven steps and then be able to take action, clear action on what to do next.”
Ron McCurdy, assistant dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at USC, will give the final lecture entitled “Celebrating Black Legacy” on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. in the Multicultural Center. McCurdy has a long history at OCC having given talks here for over a decade.
McCurdy’s event will focus on tackling racism while examining Langston Hughes poem “Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz.” Hughes was a writer and poet who was instrumental in the Harlem Renaissance and the early civil rights movement.
McCurdy said that teaching Black history has become increasingly vital in recent years with several states like Florida banning the subject.
“When you’re having governors like Ron DeSantis from Florida and others who are approaching this with a certain degree of intentionality, to dismiss that history,” McCurdy said, “These kinds of lectures become so increasingly important, because they highlight those individuals whose names have been either neglected or erased from our history.”
Eke-Amacker said that she hopes that people on campus of various backgrounds will attend the events to gain perspective, insight and inspiration.
“I would like the students to be able to be introduced to all these different presenters and see the different ways how they're represented,” Eke-Amacker said. “For them to celebrate who they are, and celebrate the lineage of educators and artists, entrepreneurs, and the plethora of African-American influencers that have trailblazed the way ahead of them – how the doors are open for them to forge a path ahead.”
