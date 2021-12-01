CCCD to replace PortalGuard with advanced sign-on system

Orange Coast College, along with other California community colleges, will be transferring from the single sign-on system PortalGuard to Okta over winter break, with hopes of having the new system fully operable by January 2022.
A message was emailed to Canvas users on Nov. 8, stating that important system changes are coming to OCC, Golden West College and Coastline College.
“This is the main single sign-n point for everything that we have. We wanted all of our faculty, staff and students to be very comfortable with this switch,” Director of Information Services at Coast Community College District David Thompson said. “We wanted them to know that we were doing this switch.”
The purpose of the switch to Okta is primarily for heightened security. The system will provide students and faculty with a more customized layout upon signing in. Each application will be displayed with individual icons, which makes toggling back and forth between applications a quicker and simpler task.
Out of 113 applications, 77 have already been converted to Okta.
“We can add a lot more data into Okta to let people know who the person is, what is their role, and kind of follow them as they progress through Coast,” Thompson said. “It just gives us a bit more control of how we manage our users."
Although the system was costly at first, the California Community College Chancellor’s Office managed to bring the original price of Okta down by agreeing that many community colleges would also utilize the system.
“The price became much more attractive to us, and Coast is one of the first schools in the state to really start piloting this and kind of testing it out,” Thompson said.
The message also stated that users will not be required to change their passwords, and any emails received that request users to do so should be forwarded to CCCD’s designated phishing email address.
“This is a legitimate non-phishing change to our process,” Thompson said.
Okta also eliminates the opportunity for malicious actors to take over student’s multi-factor authentication (MFA) by already having user’s MFA enabled during the first log in.
“We're trying to make sure the transition for students is the import of their existing one time passcodes from the existing system or their CCC Apply application,” CCCD Information System Security Expert Daniel Gorman said.
Emails regarding the transfer to Okta will be sent out approximately once a week over the course of December. Faculty and students' usage of the site is a factor in determining how quickly the switch will take place, but the CCCD is aiming for completion within the first two weeks of January.
“There are some things that will be switched directly at the end of winter break or even a week after just for visibility,” Gorman said. “We will make sure that we get quick responses from the groups that we couldn't test effectively.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.