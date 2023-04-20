Two OCC students nominated for Jack Kent Cooke scholarship

Bernardo Moreno-Arteaga and Asumi Yamamoto were two out of 450 students nationwide to be nominated for the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship. Both Moreno-Arteaga and Yamamoto were informed of the foundation by Phi Theta Kappa, an international honors society available at Orange Coast College. They were two out of 82 students to be nominated in the state of California. Over 1,200 applied for the Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship.
“I feel honored and happy to be considered,” Moreno-Arteaga said.
The Ecuador native was a tri-athlete for six years. He strived to be a professional soccer player until he injured his hip.
“I had no motivation to do anything,” Moreno-Arteaga said.
He decided to continue his academic studies at OCC where he could explore his options. Since his injury, he has worked as a medical researcher studying stem cells at Stanford University and raised over $1,400 for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Moreno-Arteaga and two others organized a bike ride to bring attention and donations for the hospital. He is a biomedical engineering major and hopes to transfer to Columbia University or UCLA.
Meanwhile, psychology major Yamamoto hopes to transfer to Stanford University. After being in and out of the hospital at the age of eight, she found her passion for helping people. Yamamoto struggled with depression and found comfort with medical staff who helped her. She hopes to do the same for others. After transferring out of OCC, Yamamoto would also like to study computer science and psychology.
“I feel excited, hopeful, and nervous,” Yamamoto said.
The JKC Foundation offers community college students an undergraduate transfer degree scholarship. Selected students are expected to receive up to $55,000 a year, personal advising, access to other scholarships and paid educational expenses, as they pursue a degree at a four-year university. The JKC scholarship is one of the largest private scholarships for community college transfers students.
Recipients will be announced between April and May.
