OCC Speech and Debate team unveils talent at showcase

Orange Coast Colleges’s nationally ranked Speech and debate team hosted a showcase with its top four members on Oct. 26 in the Science Hall.
Communication Studies Professor Shaheen Divari kicked off the event by introducing all of the performers and welcoming the crowd to join “the best speech and debate team at a community college level,” through which students can also earn units.
Student performers for the evening were Penelope Klein, who performed an informative speech about aphantasia, the inability to form mental images of objects that are not present; Campbell Gorlinski with an impromptu speech about “Art” which evolved into the current landscape of EDM music, Dubstep and women in music; Nataly Arzate, who orally interpreted poetry pieces to highlight the challenges faced by immigrant children in the US; and the duo of Cydney Izabal and Kyle Rivkin who performed a scene from famous 90s sitcom “Will and Grace,” to help underline LBGTQ adoption rights and history.
Arzate, who’s “puzzle poetry” performance combined several different pieces to underline the challenges faced by immigrant children, got the longest and loudest applause.
Arzate was able to move the crowd through strong control of her dynamic vocals and expressions that switched from emotional to sad to funny to angry. This had crowd members quickly huddling around Azrate at the conclusion of the event to sign their extra-credit slips and ask her if her tears were real.
She expressed gratitude to the Speech and Debate team and its “amazing coaches and classmates” for giving her the platform and confidence to “perform something [she’s] truly passionate about.”
All of the performances ended within 45 minutes to conclude the event. Divari thanked the audience for their attendance and beckoned anyone willing and interested in joining the Speech and Debate team to stay back and sign up.
The team's next event will take place on Dec 6 at 5 p.m. at the Science Hall and is free for all students.
