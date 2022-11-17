Undocumented students face worries, additional barriers to success

For students like Orange Coast College alumna. Valeria, who asked that she only be identified by her first name, uncertainties caused by documentation status are ever-present and cause additional challenges not faced by the average college student.
“Knowing the uncertainty of your future in the United States, and your ability of not being able to work, I think the biggest [challenge] is your motivation to continue every day, to get a job and to potentially be doing something that you enjoy,” Valeria said. “But that's not really possible if there's no legislation that they make, or they stop the legislation that allows you to work legally. Then what do you do?”
OCC Student Equity manager Maricela Sandoval said that legislation was just part of the complex puzzle of being undocumented.
“For undocumented students there's a layer of uncertainty that clouds so much of the day to day, and that could be a lot to deal with,” Sandoval said. “That can be heavy on a person's psyche, to still operate like a citizen of the world, knowing that there are limitations to your access in the society.”
Part of the unpredictability stems from the constant fear of deportation.
In Valeria’s family, both she and her mother are undocumented while her three younger siblings are citizens. She fears that if her mother is deported, the responsibility of caring for her siblings would land on her shoulders or her sister’s.
“After me, it's my sister who's in community college at OCC and then my two younger siblings are in elementary school,” Valeria said. “Knowing that any day my mom could be deported and then it would land on me or my sister, to have to take care of them and be their parent.”
While she tries not to think about it, worries about deportation are always at the back of her mind.
“It's kind of like how when you leave an app, when you don't close an app, but it's in the background of your phone,” Valeria said. “That's kind of how I have it. It's in the background of my mind. But sometimes it'll be the main thing. But it's always present.”
Another source of uncertainty is ever changing rulings for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, from the threat of deportation and allows them access to work permits.
Valeria is a DACA recipient, having been brought here from Mexico by her mother at 9- months old. She said she is often confused by adjustments to DACA but looks for events to explain them.
“When new DACA rulings come out, I try to look out for events that will break it down,” Valeria said.
Sandoval said that changing DACA rulings can be a cause of worry for the undocumented community.
“There is a lot of anxiety around it,” Sandoval said. “Because it's something that has changed lives, folks that don't have to, they're able to participate in society in a way that they weren't, they might not have been able to before.”
One of the most important aspects of DACA is that it allows recipients to work here legally.
For those without DACA, it is often difficult to access employment.
“A lot of people think we’re stealing jobs but it’s actually really hard to get a job when you’re undocumented,” OCC’s UndocuScholar specialist Dulce Castellon said. “You don’t have a Social Security number and you don’t have the right paperwork,”
She said that if someone is able to find a job at all, undocumented immigrants often earn less than their documented counterparts.
“The unfortunate reality of the situation is that a lot of individuals that are undocumented are paid a drastically lower amount,” Castellon said. “Some of the voices don’t want undocumented people here, but if they can get away with having the labor done for a lower wage, that’s an option. I can’t really say where, but there could be businesses, there could be restaurants that maybe allow it to happen under the table.”
Castellon said that economic necessity often drives undocumented immigrants into exploitative working conditions.
“Because they need to work, they’re being taken advantage of,” Castellon said.
Since they can’t access high paying jobs, many undocumented immigrants struggle with financial insecurity.
Valeria said this has been true during her college experience.
“I would say that one of the bigger struggles with college has been finances,” Valeria said. “I was always attending [Student] Equity and trying to get the bus money, the book money supply that they would give out. Definitely been a challenge, especially when we had electronic books and you had to buy the homework subscriptions. Those are about $60. But it was difficult because we didn't have enough to even pay for rent. “
Dealing with such a variety of complex issues can have a negative impact of the mental health of some undocumented students.
According to Mark Barajas, a licensed psychologist and associate professor of psychology at St. Mary's College of California, who has treated undocumented students in his private practice, additional issues of racism also impact mental health.
“We know college students in general face higher levels of depression and anxiety than the general population at large,” Barajas said. “And then undocumented students as a subset of college students face even greater concerns of particularly anxiety, depression.’
Barajas said that racial discrimination can also affect undocumented students’ mental health.
“Undocumented students are going to be most typically racial and ethnic minorities,” he said. “We know also that there's lots of minorities in United States that face racism and prejudice and discrimination, which exacerbates the risk factors for mental health. So undocumented students face the intersection of all those risk areas.”
Rodriguez said she is fortunate not to have experienced extreme racism but she encountered anti-immigrant rhetoric on campus when the OCC College Republicans had their “Build The Wall” event in 2019.
“There were a group of students that would put up their protests against immigrants and undocumented students, and you just felt unwelcomed – like the campus didn't actually care that you were there,” Valeria said.
While she said she felt supported by the Student Equity office and Pirate’s Cove, she did encounter institutional discrimination at OCC.
“Me and another student were looking at some forms that the financial aid office had printed out or flyers they had made for some financial aid workshops,” Valeria said. “They had wording that seemed very exclusionary for undocumented students. For example, it had the words 'alien registration number.’'’
Rodriguez said that some of the forms contained untrue information that could discourage some undocumented students from applying.
“And it was talking about how your parent needs to have a Social Security number, when those are not exactly true,” she said. “Using the word ‘alien’ is kind of, it's not a great word, it doesn't make anyone feel good.”
But Barajas thinks that some of that discrimination can be rectified by looking at undocumented people beyond their statuses.
“While national origin and documentation status, no doubt, are a big part of an undocumented person's identity, there's more to them than that,” Barajas said. “So try to not overly focus on that part of them, to also see them as a whole being, as a whole person that they are.”
Valeria said that people can come to a greater understanding of undocumented immigrants by hearing about their experiences.
“I would say first, just listen to their stories and everything that they've had to overcome to get to where they are,” Valeria said. “Be open to dialogue and just try to understand what it really looks like to be an undocumented student, or just an undocumented immigrant here in the U.S.”
