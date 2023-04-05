CCCD granted temporary restraining order against former student

Coast Community College District has been granted a temporary restraining order against Jaguar Lai, a 28-year-old male former student and employee, who sent “disturbing” emails to Golden West College staff members in February.
GWC shut down numerous classes March 20-24 following the emails and unknown person showing two students a firearm on campus on March 9. On March 20, GWC went into a shelter-in-place after seeing someone matching the description of the person who had the gun on campus.
According to Orange County Superior Court documents obtained by Coast Report on Monday, Lai is prohibited from being within 100 yards of any CCCD property, including the Orange Coast College, the CCCD Office, GWC, OCC’s Waterfront Campus and any Coastline College campuses.
The documents also listed three GWC employees as “Protected Persons.”
Lai is also prohibited by this court order from taking any action to obtain any of the Protected Persons’ addresses or locations, being present at any school sporting events or functions, assaulting or stalking any “District Persons” or being active on any social media platform in which he posts any harassing or threatening content towards the District.
The temporary restraining order expires on April 18 when there will be a hearing for Lai at the Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana.
A public safety alert from CCCD to GWC students encouraged students to contact police or call GWC’s Public Safety office at (714)-895-8924.
