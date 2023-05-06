A student reported to OCC’s Campus Public Safety on April 26 that their electric scooter was stolen during class time.
The student left class to retrieve their scooter but the vehicle and the cable lock was missing, according to Nguyen.
The theft occurred in the afternoon at the west side of the Social Sciences building and was caught on security camera.
Under the Clery handbook, which is a federally issued handbook for all nationwide campus security personnel, an e-bike or scooter is designated as a motor vehicle, and the investigation will continue as a motor vehicle theft larceny, as the value of the scooter is worth approximately $650 by the victim.
Costa Mesa Police Department has been given a flash drive of the security footage by Campus Public Safety and there is an ongoing investigation to find the suspect and the stolen vehicle, according to Nguyen.
Car collision at Swap Meet, no injuries reported
A white Nissan Pathfinder backed into an Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety patrol car’s passenger rear fender while exiting Parking Lot H during the ’s weekly Swap Meet on April 23.
“The driver acknowledged that he wasn’t looking behind him,” OCC Campus Public Safety Administrative Assistant Bai Nguyen said.
No one was injured and the driver and officer exchanged contact information.
Student enters Makerspace unannounced, swears at instructor
A student entered the OCC Makerspace in the Technology Building and yelled “mind your own f*cking business” at an instructor who was helping students work on projects on April 27, according to Nguyen.
The student entered the space and asked students what they were working on, and when the instructor inquired what the student was doing, the student yelled at the instructor.
After the incident, the instructor asked the student to step outside the library but the student refused.
The student later left on their own accord, according to Nguyen, and the instructor called Campus Public Safety to report the incident.
No physical violence occurred.
Angry tire slash
A male student reported that the right front tire of his car was slashed mid-afternoon in Parking Lot C on May 1.
The incident was captured by the nearest security camera in Lot C but was too far away to identify the slasher, according to OCC Campus Public Safety Director Jim Rudy.
The main suspect is an individual whom the victim previously had a disagreement with prior to the tire being slashed, according to Rudy.
Costa Mesa Police Department was notified of the crime and the investigation is ongoing.
