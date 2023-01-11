Housing prices contribute to student uncertainty about future in Orange County

Orange County offers the quintessential Southern California lifestyle: blue skies, beautiful ocean views, palm trees and a carefree spirit. Living in OC grants access to a diverse food scene, activities including Disneyland and the beach, and sunny weather year-round. It is no wonder why so many people love to call this area their home, but the high cost of living puts a damper on this paradise.
According to LivingCost, the cost of living in Costa Mesa is in the top 20% most expensive cities in the world. According to Realtor.com, the median home price is $925,000 and BestNeighborhood says the average rent price is $2,304 per month in Orange County.
At Orange Coast College, students are working hard and looking forward to their future careers. But do they feel they will find success and livelihood if they continue to live in Orange County? The high cost of living in the area makes it more difficult than in other states to become independent and build a life.
The cons of the high cost of living is outweighing the pros. Many have left California for this very reason. According to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the outbound move rate from California in 2020-2021 was nearly 60%. Is the emerging generation in Orange County considering leaving as well?
“My family is trying to move away. My aunt already moved away,” said Clark Hammer, a Horticulture student at OCC. “Everyone I know wants to move away.”
Another OCC student, Emme Frutos, concurred.
“Most of my family lived here and they all moved to Arizona because it is a lot cheaper,” she said.
For Frutos, moving away seems like an inevitable necessity due to the high prices.
“If I’m going to make it easier on myself, I would move out of California,” Frutos said.
Buying a home is a common goal and part of the “American Dream” to own a house to raise a family in. With the average home price in Orange County being so high, that dream seems much harder to achieve for young people.
“You typically don’t see college graduates buying properties in Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach,” said real estate agent Patrick Sweeney of The Crem Group while standing in a home selling for $949,000 in Cypress. “You do see college graduates buying in Santa Ana and Fountain Valley.”
According to Sweeney, a yearly income of $80,000 a year is really $56,000 a year after taxes and that affords $1,500 a month in rent. Many people need to live with roommates or a partner to afford rent. In Costa Mesa, the lowest priced home is around $800,000. To afford this someone would need an income or have a dual income of $150,000 a year.
“You worry about a lot of things in school that you shouldn’t be worried about. It will work itself out,” Sweeney said. “Do not end up doing something you are not passionate about for the money because if you are not happy it won’t matter if you live next to the ocean.”
OCC chemistry major Noah Dooty expressed a desire to remain in Orange County in the future.
“The end goal is to own a home,” Dooty said. “I wouldn’t say I’m hopeful, but I wouldn’t say it is going to drive me away.”
