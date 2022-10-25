Giving You Props: What is Proposition 1?

Proposition 1 would ratify abortion rights in California’s state constitution. This amendment to the California Constitution would guarantee abortion as a fundamental right. It would allow for patients to make reproductive decisions and clinicians to carry out those reproductive decisions without legislative interference without medically unjustified legislative interference. That includes the right to choose to have an abortion and the right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
State law currently limits abortion after 24 weeks. Proponents and opponents of Proposition 1 have debated whether or not this would be changed by the measure.
Following the Supreme Court decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, some lawmakers wanted to ensure that abortion rights would be protected from any future partisan changes.
According to CalMatters, there has been a total expenditure of $18.1 million in this race.
When would Proposition 1 go into effect?
According to the LA Times, unless otherwise specified, the propositions approved by voters will take effect once the election results are certified in December.
Who will be affected by Proposition 1?
People with uteruses would benefit by having their rights codified into California's constitution. This proposition would strengthen abortion protections already legal in California. It is estimated that there would be no additional costs to taxpayers as a result of the measure.
Why would I support Proposition 1?
Proposition 1 is supported by the California Medical Association, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, League of Woman Voters of California, SEIU California, California Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California and National Abortion Rights Action League- Pro-Choice California.
An individual would vote “yes” on Proposition 1 if they believe it is important to strengthen California’s laws on reproductive rights, that reproductive rights are healthcare and not politics, and that an individual's fundamental rights should not be dictated by others beliefs.
Dr. Toni Marengo, speaking on behalf of District 9 of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, emphasized that this is about individual rights. She calls out the legislative chaos we have in our country currently.
“There's a real movement to try to put as many protections in place as possible so that physicians and other health care professionals who provide abortion care, for example, aren't criminalized,” Marengo said.
“People in power have historically put measures in place to “find a way to create barriers and keep people in a certain class,” Marengo said. This includes “disenfranchised groups and that's historically people with uteruses, people of color people, and people from lower class and rural areas.”
Marengo stressed to voters the importance that reproductive decisions be made between people with uteruses and their medical providers. She also reminds them that healthcare is based on science and “it can be very nuanced, and that's why you should have trusted healthcare providers to care for you,” she said.
“It is a fundamental right for patients to make reproductive decisions and clinicians to carry out those reproductive decisions without medically unjustified legislative interference,” Marengo said.
Why would I oppose Proposition 1?
Proposition 1 is opposed by the International Faith Based Coalition, California Alliance of Pregnancy Care, Pacific Justice Institute, California Republican Party and the California Catholic Conference.
According to Catherine Hadro, spokesperson for the No on 1 committee, Proposition 1 would increase expenses on taxpayers. She cited an increase in spending on abortion services of $200 million that passed as part of the state budget this summer, which included $20 million for travel expenses from those coming from out of state. Hadro said she believes that that money could be better utilized by the state for addressing other issues.
“And just to put that figure into context, $200 million – that could pay for full prenatal care for 110,000 women, pay for a full year's rent for 12,000 families,” Hadro said. “And so that's where we'd like to see more attention given in California.”
Hadro said that Proposition 1 is a distraction from more pressing problems facing the state.
“But here's the reality that there are some very critical issues happening in the state of California: climate change, homelessness, violence, health care,” Hadro said. “We believe Californians, that those are the issues that we want to have addressed when it comes to abortion. Abortion is and will remain legal in the state of California.”
Hadro said that abortion is not an issue in California and
“So we see that as a non emergency. We see that as Prop. 1 politicians throwing money at a problem that does not exist, instead of addressing ongoing critical issues happening in California right now,” she said.
However, since the funding increase was part of the state budget that passed this summer, it is unrelated to the passage of Proposition 1.
Another criticism of Proposition 1 is that it is vaguely worded and allows for radical interpretations of the measure.
“The real issue of Proposition 1 is that not only is it very unnecessary, and unnecessarily expensive, but it changes a lot of our laws inherently, through how it's written,” said Tak Allen, the president of the International Faith Based Coalition. “The language is very ambiguous.”
How will Proposition 1 affect the OCC community?
According to Data USA, over half of OCC’s demographic is made up of people with uteruses who would be affected by Proposition 1 and the right to access abortion and contraceptives.
For students like Yanci Vazquez, a baking and pastries major, access to abortion services is a vital part of her family planning.
“I have four kids and I do not want to have any more kids,” Vazquez said. “And at the moment, I can't use birth control because it's really affecting my weight gain. I was bleeding for two years. So my doctor is like,’ I'm sorry, but birth control is not in your favor.’”
“But then there is the pregnancy scare and my husband didn't want to get snipped and so it really fell down to me,” she continued.
Ulysses Villegas, an air frame and power plant mechanics major, said he believes everyone would be affected by Proposition 1 because the responsibility for reproductive choices should be borne by both involved parties.
“It takes two to tango,” Villegas said. “So you can't just say that all the women are the ones that go through everything. Of course women do show more love to the child and no matter what, and that's obvious. But without a man's penis, there's not going to be a baby.”
Marengo said that she believes that Orange Coast College students should get involved with reproductive freedom issues because of the generational impact.
“That's why particularly your demographic should vote and needs to understand the issues, because you are fighting for your own reproductive rights and your freedom,” Marengo said. “It's going to affect you more than anyone because you're of reproductive age.”
Where can I find more information on Proposition 1?
To find more information on Proposition 1, you can visit CalMatters, the Yes on Prop 1 committee, the No on Prop 1 committee, The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and California Catholic Committee.
Editor’s Note: Coast Report is covering 2022 election races and proposition issues that are expected to have a meaningful impact on our audience, change the balance of power in government and/or be particularly compelling and competitive. Coast Report’s election coverage is intended to inform voters – specifically OCC student voters – and promote the democratic process of free and fair elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.