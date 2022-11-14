A gray 2006 Chevy was stolen from the Adams parking lot during the Orange Coast College Swap Meet on Sunday, according to OCC Campus Public Safety.
This is now the third vehicle theft that has occurred at the Swap Meet during the 2022 Fall semester, and ninth reported vehicle theft at OCC in 2022.
“On the weekends, the parking lots are close to capacity, which unfortunately makes it a target for vehicle thieves,” OCC Public Safety Director Jim Rudy said.
While plans have been made for a security camera system to be installed in the Adams lot, according to Rudy, the cameras are not expected to be installed until later in November. With auto theft becoming a trend at the Adams parking lot, specific types of vehicles are more at-risk than others.
“The vehicles that seem to be being targeted are early 2000s models of pickup trucks, GMCs, Chevys and SUVs,” Rudy said.
OCC’s Public Safety Department can be contacted at (714) 432-5017 by anyone with information on this crime and to report suspicious activity.
