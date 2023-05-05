Non-specific threats to schools nationwide were posted on various social media apps on Friday morning and have circled in Orange County, according to Orange Coast College Campus Public Safety Director Jim Rudy.
Although the threats are deemed as non-credible, Campus Public Safety has taken the necessary precautions to the threat.
“We remain vigilant and have Campus Safety Officers patrolling campus and they are aware of it,” Rudy said.
Students staff, and faculty are asked to report anything suspicious on campus to Campus Public Safety.
“If they see anything, let us know and we will contact the proper authorities,” Rudy said.
Coast Community College District sent out a district-wide email confirming that there will be “increased police presence around all our campuses and in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.