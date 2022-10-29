Old Literature and Language building set to be demolished

The old Literature and Language Building at Orange Coast College will be demolished mid-to-late November to make room for the new Chemistry Building being built adjacent to the Adams parking lot.
To prepare for the upcoming demolition fencing is being constructed around the building and completed Monday.
“The removal of the materials will take a few days, maybe even a few weeks. The actual demolition of the building will probably not start until mid to late November,” Program Manager of the district’s Measure M projects Rachelle Favis said via email.
Impact on students and faculty is thought to be minimal and was discussed at the Facilities Planning Committee Meeting on Oct. 20. Walkways around the building will be narrowed to make room for the safety fencing around the construction site, a minimal number of extra handicap parking spots close to the building will be out of use and rideshare lanes/drop off areas may see short delays with large trucks coming in and out.
“We have an accelerated schedule to try to see if we can save some money there. So it's an 18-month schedule right now. Now we're two weeks behind because the approval took so long, but two weeks – I think we're very confident that we'll be able to make that up,” Favis said.
Construction is slated to be completed and Chemistry will be moving in by late spring 2024. By summer 2024, the new Chemistry Building will see a soft opening with the official start of classes slated for fall 2024.
“It's been a long time coming and the campus, this state resource and Measure M all pulled together to make this project come alive,” Vice President of Administrative Services Rich Pagel said.
The demolition of the old Literature and Language Building, also known as the Virgil D. Sessions Literature and Language Building, and construction of the new Chemistry Building is one of the last pieces of OCC’s upgrade stemming from 2012’s Measure M passing. Measure M provided half of the funds for the $30 million building with the other half of the money coming from the state.
The old Chemistry Building will continue to house classes while construction is in process. When completed, the new Chemistry Building will span the footprint of the old Literature and Language Building to the old Chemistry Building.
The demolition will be controlled with measures put in place to assure the building is demolished environmentally consciously and no toxic materials are put into the landfills according to Pagel. The California Environmental Quality Act also looked at OCC’s historical structures to ensure that no buildings with significant historical value were torn down.
“We're also looking at all those construction workers that are helping us build this building. They're all local people, our neighbors. They're friends, fathers and daughters and mothers, and they work for these companies.” Pagel said. “And it keeps the economy going. And then what we get in the end is we get this fantastic new facility for our students.”
The updated Chemistry building will join the growing science area which includes the Science Hall, Biology Building, Lewis Center, Allied Health Sciences, Horticulture and Planetarium.
“Two years goes by so fast,” Pagel said. “So before we know it, it'll be the spring of 2025 and we'll be walking into this great facility and seeing all the students and engaging in a great laboratory setting state of the art.”.
