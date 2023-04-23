OCC Friends of the Library plans spring book sale

Friends of the Library will host a Spring Book Sale on campus on Tuesday and Thursday.
The sale will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for FOTL members only, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all, and again on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all. It will be held in Room 112 in the OCC Library.
Previously, the fee for student FOTL memberships was $5, but it is now free. Online registration is available and members can participate in the members-only sale on April 25 from 9 to 10 a.m.
Non-student community members can also become FOTL members for $20. With this membership, they will get an OCC library card and will be able to check out books. They can also participate in the FOTL members-only sales.
Books will be priced from 50 cents to a maximum of $2. On Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m., participants can buy a special bag for $1, and put as many books as they like in the bag for another $1. Students may also bring their own bags and pay just $1 to fill it.
“Many of the books being sold at this spring sale are books donated by community members," FOTL Board Member Carl Morgan said. ''There will be a wide variety of books, including textbooks, fiction, travel and more.”
The library has book donation boxes located in Parking Lot E and behind the library, where anyone can make a donation.
Proceeds from this event will be used to expand the library's collection of books and eBooks.
