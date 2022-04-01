SB 1080 seeks to improve community college access to college fairs

A new California bill sponsored by California State Sen. Dave Min would require high schools across the state to notify community colleges about college and career fairs being held for students and grant them the same access as four-year programs. This bill was written as a collaboration between state legislators and Coast Community College District leadership.
“To me, this bill is about equity and inclusion,” Min said. He decided to sponsor SB 1080 after being approached by CCCD Chancellor John Weispfenning about the issue of community college access to job and career fairs at high schools.
“There’s this idea that if you don’t go to a four-year college, you won’t be successful,” Min said. “That’s wrong.”
Min worked as a professor at the UC Irvine Irvine School of Law before being elected to the California State Senate in 2020. During his time at UCI, he didn’t know which of his students were community college transfers – “and that’s the point,” Min said.
Min added that while serving on the admissions committee for UCI School of Law, he did review many transfer student applications. During his time on the senate and serving on the body’s Committee on Education, Min has also talked to many community college students and transfers.
“Community college provides a great value and pathway for students,” Min said. “Some people might not find their academic sealegs right out of high school, but go on to be superstars. Other people don’t need to go to four-year school, and go the vocational, career pathway.”
For Min, what SB 1080 will ultimately accomplish is giving community colleges a “fair shake” at college and career fairs. “It’s being able to make your case to college students,” Min said.
Weispfenning was able to approach Min about this issue through the district’s Legislative Affairs Committee composed of two CCCD Board of Trustees members Lorraine Prinsky and Jerry Patterson.. The committee has worked with Min over the past months to bring SB 1080 to life.
“We have a good relationship with all of our legislators that support our district,” Weispfenning said.
Weispfenning agreed that community colleges' access to high school students is the goal Min and CCCD leadership is hoping to accomplish with SB 1080.
“Typically, high school counselors are concerned about getting students into a prestigious college first,” Weispfenning said.
Additionally, many high schools don’t include community colleges in college fairs until late spring, when admissions to four-year institutions like University of California or California State University System schools are sent out. “This inadvertently disadvantages community colleges and some students, .” Weispfenning said.
Weispfenning first became aware of this issue when he was approached by Golden West College’s Outreach Program Specialist Ben Olague, who works with high school counselors to get GWC space at college and career fairs.
Olague said this has been a problem community college advisors have faced for years. Olague first noticed this issue when he started his position six and a half years ago.
“Back in 2016, immediately it was evident,” Olague said. “I took note we rarely were in the same room as four-year schools, but never really noticed how pervasive the problem was.”
He explained that for many of his colleagues, this was simply “what [high schools] do” or “just the way things are done,” Olague said.
“No one really felt something could be done about it,” Olague said.
According to Olague, the decision to exclude community colleges from career and job fairs is a decision made by school administrators. He said that choice is often made under pressure from parents, who want their children to be accepted into top four-year institutions.
“There’s cultural and ethnic value to prestige in education,” Olague said. However, Olague went on to explain that this does a disservice to students who aren’t ready, academically or mentally, to go straight to a four-year school.
According to Weispfenning, there’s many advantages to community colleges for incoming college students graduating from high school.
Those include “financial advantages, strong level of instruction, and providing a great place to decide what they want to do in their life,” Weispfenning said. He added that there’s a number of programs that make community college free.
“People never hear [these advantages],” Weispfenning said.
Weispfenning conceded that many high school students will hear this information and still go to UC’s or CSU’s. Despite that, having more access to students will ultimately mean more students are reached and informed about their options.
In addition to the students in the CCCD, SB 1080 will help community colleges reach students throughout California.
“It’s a statewide solution for a statewide problem,” Weispfenning said.
So far, the bill has garnered the support of all four community college districts in Orange County, but Weispfenning expects that number to grow as awareness of the bill spreads across the state.
According to Min, so far SB 1080 has no opposition. It passed on consent out of the Education Committee, and will now move to the Appropriations Committee, where Min expects it to get consent since the bill has no current cost. Next, SB 1080 will go to the senate floor and eventually the California State Assembly, where it will go through another string of committees.
It’s still early in the process, but Min, Weispfenning and Olague are hopeful about the SB 1080’s future. Some of their confidence stems from SB 1080 being based on AB 643, a California bill passed last year that required high schools to notify and offer career fair access to every certified apprenticeship program in the area.
Min also suggested that students call their local representatives or make a public comment when SB 1080 reaches the floor of the California State Assembly.
“We always appreciate support,” Min said.
