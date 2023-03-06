OCC’s Measure M buildings affected by latest SoCal storm

The recent Southern California storms caused leaking and flooding in some of Orange Coast College’s new and renovated buildings, such as the Gym Annex, Kinesiology and Athletics and The Harbour.
The Gym Annex, newly renovated in 2022, experienced flooding on Feb. 25. It contains four men’s and women’s locker rooms for both basketball and volleyball teams, coaches offices and a large gym for home games.
Water seeped into the hallway from the space between the front doors and the floor, causing a flood, according to OCC Athletic Director Jason Kehler.
“It was minimal damage, mostly just wet carpet. Maintenance and Operations responded on the weekend and did a great job with getting it dry and helped us clean it up,” said Kehler. “Keep in mind that the building itself is a 50-60-year-old building. It was renovated as part of the Measure M Project.”
The Measure M Project was directed by the Coast Community College District to renovate old buildings and establish new, modern facilities at OCC
The Kinesiology and Athletics Building – another Measure M construction – was also impacted.
There was a hole on the roof of the building where the leak came from. The hole was patched the same weekend thanks to OCC’s Maintenance and Operations, according to Kehler.
OCC’s housing facility, The Harbour, experienced flooding in their main office that weekend as well.
There was also a water intrusion close to the main entrance of The Harbour and nearby hallway on Feb. 25, according to student reports and confirmed via email by Jay Pearlman, senior vice president of The Scion Group, which manages The Harbour.
The Harbour maintenance team was able to clean up the aftermath and resumed regular duties.
The Harbour reached out to residents via social media if there were any other parts of the building affected, according to Pearlman, but no apartments were affected.
Similarly to Kinesiology and Athletics, Pearlman suspects that the flooding came from the roof.
“We believe the rainwater came from the rooftop of social areas located on floors above the main lobby,” Pearlman said in an email. We are pursuing additional waterproofing for all outdoor spaces to help prevent a recurrence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.