Golden West College went into a shelter-in-place at 12:57 p.m. Monday after reports of a potential gun threat on campus. GWC posted a message on Instagram that instructed students “if indoors, stay in place, lock and barricade door. If outdoors, leave campus.”
Coast Community College District Director of Public Affairs, Marketing, and Foundation Erik Fallis said that this lockdown was placed out of caution due to a potential suspect on campus.
“There was a person who matched the description of someone who had brought a gun to the campus previously,” Fallis said.
At 1:23 p.m., students received a message from the Emergency AlertU Notification System that said: “Campus is clear and the lockdown has been lifted.”
GWC posted on Instagram at 1:27 p.m. that in-person classes are canceled for the rest of the day despite the lockdown being lifted.
According to Fallis, HBPD has canvassed and cleared the campus, and the person is no longer at GWC, but Public Safety will continue to investigate the situation.
“There’s always a debrief after the event. They’ll continue to work with Huntington Beach PD to identify this person or the potential of this person who was on campus earlier,” Fallis said.
GWC moved a number of classes online for the week of March 20-24 after two security incidents occurred on campus. Faculty and staff received sexually explicit messages from an “unauthorized person” who on March 6 was removed from campus by GWC Public Safety and Huntington Beach Police. Then, on March 9, an unknown person showed a gun to two students, according to an email sent to GWC faculty.
Fallis said that faculty and staff were given a choice to work online for the week if they felt unsafe on campus..
At a GWC Student Senate meeting on March 14, it was revealed that the concerning emails initially were being treated as spam and deleted from faculty inboxes by the IT Department, according to Orange Coast College Counselor and President of Coast Federation of Educators Rob Schneiderman.
Schneiderman went on to say that the emails also contained personal information, most likely obtained from LinkedIn and Facebook profiles.
A town hall meeting with over 200 people was held on Friday to address the concerns of faculty and staff. Schneiderman said that multiple people began crying as they recounted feeling victimized by the emails.
While the emails are unrelated to the incident with the gun, both instances represent growing safety concerns for faculty and staff, Schneiderman said.
“I hope this doesn't get characterized as a one time thing – that this was an aberration that nobody could have controlled,” Schneiderman said. “This is something that has been in the making for a very long time. When you don't have a good system, unknown things happen and bad things happen.”
This is a developing story. Follow Coast Report for more updates.
Multimedia Editor Colin Sweeney contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.