California projected to vote no on sports betting

Sports gambling is projected to remain illegal in California as Propositions 26 and 27 are expected to fail according to the California Secretary of State.
Over 70% of voters voted "no" on Proposition 26, while about 84% of voters have voted against Proposition 27, according to election results as of 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 with over 50% of precincts reporting.
Propositions 26 and 27 both aimed to legalize sports betting in significantly different ways. Proposition 26 would legalize only in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and horse tracks, while Proposition 27 intended to legalize online gambling through national sports betting corporations, such as FanDuel and DraftKings.
