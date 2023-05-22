Orange Coast College employee Emylie Tran, 34, died in a car crash that also left an OCC student assistant in critical condition late Saturday night at Bushard Street and Swift Avenue in Fountain Valley, according to a Fountain Valley Police Department press release.
A silver 2005 Infiniti FX35 traveling north on Bushard went into a head-on collision with a black 2015 Nissan Sentra when it crossed into southbound traffic, according to the FVPD.
The OCC student assistant who was driving the Nissan was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.
The other driver sustained non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
“The investigation into the collision is ongoing and alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the collision,” the FVPD statement said.
“It’s definitely a shock. I just talked to her last week. We’re trying to be respectful of the way people grieve and process in a multitude of ways,” OCC Director of Marketing and Public Relations Juan Gutierrez said. “She touched a lot of lives.”
Tran was a full time accounting technician for the Extended Opportunity Programs and Services since 2015. She used to be a student assistant in the OCC CalWORKs Department.
She worked with CARE EOPS along with Guardian Scholars on budgeting, and coordinated events including commencement, according to Dean of Student Support and Interim Director of EOPS/CARE/CalWORKs/Guardian Scholars Steve Tamanaha.
“She would also make sure that all students have supplies and benefits such as gas cards, vendor cards, food cards and textbooks,” Tamanaha said. “She was just a great, welcoming person. She was always that type of person who greeted me with a smile.”
In a statement on Monday morning, OCC President Angelica Suarez said “Emylie was an extraordinary individual who was known for her unwavering dedication, passion, and deep commitment to our students. Her positive spirit, and genuine concern for others created a caring community that will forever be cherished and remembered.”
Suarez consoled grieving EOPS faculty at the Student Union Monday morning.
“There were many stories told about the impact Emylie had on people’s lives,” Suarez said. “Her legacy will continue at Orange Coast. No doubt.”
