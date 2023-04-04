Costa Mesa Disaster Service Worker training coming soon

Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue is sponsoring a free hands-on training that teaches up to 70 life-saving skills on April 28 - 30. Completion of this weekend course allows participants to be registered as Disaster Service Workers to assist in a major emergency.
This Community Emergency Response Team program includes training on using a fire extinguisher, applying a tourniquet to treat excessive bleeding, clearing a blocked airway and handling a low body temperature to prevent shock.
The course also covers the hazards within Costa Mesa and how to find the right resources in case of a natural disaster along with search and rescue techniques.
According to the CMFD CERT Coordinator Brenda Emrick, the potentially life-saving skills acquired in the program are crucial to laying the groundwork and providing assistance to overwhelmed emergency responders in case of a community crisis.
“We need volunteers to be the help until help arrives,” she said..
This volunteer-based program offers skills and further training on many levels ranging from participants wanting to learn how to take care of themselves and their families in case of an emergency, to those seeking a future in the medical field and citizens interested in homeland security.
Started in 1985 by the Los Angeles City Fire Department, CERT has since gone international. With over 2,700 CERT programs in the U.S., graduates can help in other areas upon completion of their local certification, or with a refresher course catered to the needs of the city.
Kris Cutting, the Emergency Response Coordinator at Orange Coast College, said the school has sponsored a CERT course on campus for its staff, faculty and students, and is planning to restart the program soon, after its hiatus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You never know when disaster is going to strike so having basic skills to help provide for yourself, friends and family in case of an emergency is an important skill to have,” he said.
Call Emrick at 714-327-7406 or email her to sign up for the upcoming CERT course.
“If you are prepared for ‘The Big One’ then you are prepared for anything,” she said.
