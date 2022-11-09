Proposition 29 expected to fail

Proposition 29 is expected to fail in California, according to KCRA 3 News. As of 11:30 p.m. on Election night, 69% of votes are against the bill and just 30% of votes have been counted in support.
Proposition 29 would regulate the staffing of kidney dialysis clinics. If the ballot measure does not pass California, clinics will remain status quo.
Follow Coast Report for more information on the midterm election.
