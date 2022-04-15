ASOCC holds election to name eight student senators

The Associated Students of Orange Coast College will hold elections from April 18 through April 22 for the 2022-2023 student senate. Online voting will be available until noon on April 22.
Students will also be able to vote on campus through voting booths that will be set up at different locations Monday through Thursday that will provide snacks for student voters.
On Monday, ASOCC will have a voting booth from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. with coffee and pastries for students in between the Literature Language and Social Science Building and the Mathematics Business and Computing Center. The voting booth on Tuesday will be at the main quad along with snowcones for voters from 11 a.m to 2 p.m., and on Wednesday the booth will be at the bookstore with coffee and pastries from 10 a.m to 12 p.m. Thursday is the final day of in-person voting, and the voting booth will be located at the library with popcorn and candy from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
With two candidates dropping out of the race, the elections will only fill eight of the nine seats on the Student Senate. The ASOCC will hold a special student election to fill the final seat on the board in May. The date for that election has not yet been chosen.
Following the Student Senate election, there will still be open applications for other roles in student government. The applications for Inter-Club Council vice president, executive board members and ASOCC student government officer positions are due April 19, May 16 and May 23, respectively.
The Student Senate is responsible for managing a budget of over $1 million, as well as writing and passing resolutions for issues that affect the OCC community.
“We really want to make sure that we have people in student government that are passionate about OCC and making the campus a safer place and a more welcoming environment for everyone,” said Lauren Hiltbrunner-Johnson, a member of the ASOCC executive board and the vice president of Communications.
Another task of the Student Senate is to form subcommittees dedicated to addressing specific issues. The current Student Senate has formed a Course Syllabus Subcommittee with the goal of having professors publish syllabi online so students can be fully aware of the workload a course requires before enrolling.
“We love how our senators are just so driven to resolve issues at OCC and we are looking forward to seeing what the future ASOCC student senators can do,” Hiltbrunner-Johnson said.
