The Orange Coast College Student Health Center is offering free flu shot vaccinations by appointment only to students through Dec. 10.
Getting protection from the flu is very critical this year, especially with the pandemic.
“With the pandemic happening, it is important that people are making sure that they are protecting themselves in general with both kinds of respiratory illnesses that are spreading at this time of the year,“ said Janice Iglesias, a health educator at the OCC Student Health Center.
Typically, the health center does a series of free clinics every year to provide flu shots to staff, students and the general public.
Given the campus closure, along with challenges following COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the Student Health Center can’t hold large gatherings to operate a clinic like they usually would. Therefore, this year it is limited to students only.
“We want to encourage students to come to the Student Health Center to get their flu shot because it’s free and convenient,” said Iglesias. “Faculty and staff can receive a free flu shot by visiting the Orange County Health Care Agency.”
To get a flu shot, students must schedule an appointment by calling (714) 714-7705.
Students will need to complete a COVID-19 screening and a vaccine consent to get the vaccination.
Supplies are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Appointments are available on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m. through Dec. 10.
