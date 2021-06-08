Orange Coast College will be hosting a mobile vaccine pod on campus for weekly appointments every Tuesday starting June 8.
The Orange County Health Department is offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the Ronnenberg Center for Environmental Sustainability, which is next to the OCC Recycling Center – accessible via the parking lot located on Adams Avenue.
Although walk-in appointments are allowed at the site, it is recommended that appointments are made through the Othena website. If a patient takes the Pfizer vaccine, Othena will automatically schedule the second appointment 21 days after the initial shot. As for the Johnson & Johnson shot, only one injection is necessary.
California is planning to end its mask mandate on June 15, allowing fully vaccinated individuals to take their face coverings off in most public places.
As of June 7, 56.5% of Orange County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 47.3% being fully vaccinated, according to the independent nonprofit CovidActNow.
OC has a daily case rate of 1.5 per 100k residents, 0.6% positive test rate, and 0.96 infection rate — meaning that the virus is spreading in a controlled manner and at a decreasing rate since April 6, according to CovidActNow’s database.
