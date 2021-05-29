Pro-Palestinian protests in Irvine, Newport and Anaheim have been organized in reaction to the 11-day Hamas-Israeli War that ended last week through a ceasefire brokered by Egypt.
A protest in Anaheim called “Emergency Protest for Palestine,” organized for May 21, was expected to have 500 people according to one of the organizers, Amirah Salem.
“About 1600 people show[ed] up,” Salem said. “This was very surprising, and it was exciting to see so many people supporting Palestine given that this issue is not discussed as much as we would like it to be among young Americans.”
The protest started at Little Arabia on South Brookhurst and West Orange Street, with the City of Anaheim complying with the protest, as Brookhurst Street was closed off for two hours, according to Salem.
“This was significant given that our efforts were able to affect one of the busiest streets in the area,” Salem said.
”It was a very well organized protest with speakers. We marched and chanted. The city did comply with the demands of the protest. They did not interrupt our protest. We protested in peace,” another organizer, Hamza Kafi, said.
Salem stated her motivations behind organizing the protest.
“[I] had noticed that there were very little protests in the OC area for Palestinian liberation and a lot of people were unable to show their support, Salem said. “I wanted to put together a very peaceful and organized protest in the area that would essentially give a message to the other side that we are here to stay.”
Hamza Kafi expressed a similar motivation for helping organize the protest.
“Taking part in the protest is the least I can do here in the United States. I want to show my support for my Palestinian brothers and sisters and raise awareness to the people living in the City of Anaheim,” Kafi said.
The recent Israeli-Hamas war erupted after Israeli Defense Force personnel raided the Al Aqsa Mosque during the final days of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in retaliation to Palestinian rallies there in opposition to forceful evictions by the Israeli government in the mostly Palestinian neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Hamas fired rockets at Israel, and Israel retaliated by firing back at the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, hitting schools, hospitals, as well as a building housing the AP office and Al-Jazeera office in Gaza, and the only COVID-19 facility in the Gaza Strip, which has been condemned by the International community.
“This is not a ‘conflict’ but an occupation. One side is clearly taking advantage of the other. Innocent children are dying and any efforts will inevitably contribute to Palestinian Freedom,” Salem said. “Protests, donations, prayers and any form of support will help the people of Palestine.”
Kafi also disagreed with calling it a "conflict."
“It’s not a conflict. It’s genocide,” Kafi said.
There were protests across the greater Southern California area, reaching Los Angeles on Wilshire Boulevard and Rancho Cucamonga on Foothill Boulevard.
The UN Rights Council announced on May 27 that it will launch an investigation into systematic abuses in Gaza during the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel.
