Orange Coast College has placed 22nd in the nation, in a study surveying mean salaries of community college graduates.
OCC found itself in elite company with a graduate mean mid-career pay of $73,900. Out of the 941 public community colleges in the nation, OCC landed in the top-3 percentile of that grouping in post-graduate salary.
Stacker, an analysis-based publication, ranked community colleges by graduate’s salaries at several points in their career using PayScale.
Given that many of the schools on the list were nursing or technical institutes, OCC was one of the highest colleges in the rankings that also offers a diverse selection of programs.
“We have a program unlike any other in the area,” said Heather Dominguez, OCC Student Retention Specialist. “OCC has a tailor-made case management system that works with each student to get them to their goal.”
OCC has 29 degree-transfer programs, as well as more than 135 other academic and career programs.
OCC also offers a plethora of unique student resources- such as the A.I.M. program, which serves students with academic-standing challenges, offers action plans, and fulfills specific needs to give students the best chance of success during their time at OCC.
“I’m not surprised,” said Katie Ottoson, OCC Career Center counselor. “I think we have a lot of different certificate programs and associate degrees that are getting students the skills needed to enter the job market.”
The OCC Career Center conducts workshops and offers career counseling to all students, helping them thrive in the field of their choice.
“The career center has 60 open internships as well,” Ottoson said. “A student can go directly to our website to discover their path and find a job or internship.”
OCC students can stay informed about new opportunities and available resources by reading through the college’s website.
The Career Center is still offering some live events, despite the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closure of the OCC campus.
“We have a remote job internship fair coming up this spring,” Ottoson said.
For more information about the job fair, check out the details on the OCC Career Center page for the 2021 spring career fair.
