A Coast Community College District pick up truck that was stolen from the District building’s parking lot near Orange Coast College this morning has been recovered, according to a crime alert from OCC Public Safety.
The pick up truck, a 2007 white Ford F-250, was stolen sometime between the hours of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when it was parked under the solar panels of the District building located on Adams St. and locked by a staff member, and 6:20 a.m. this morning when the owner of the car discovered it missing.
OCC Public Safety received a call about the missing vehicle at 6:21 a.m. today and sent the crime alert to OCC students and staff approximately 10:48 a.m.
Costa Mesa police are conducting an investigation. Anyone with useful information should contact CMPD at 714-754-5280 and reference case #21-6392.
Students and staff can help fight and prevent crime on campus by reporting suspicious activity at any time to OCC Public Safety at 714-412-0582.
