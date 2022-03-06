Should OCC lift its mask mandate? Students weigh in

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Feb. 28 that California’s school mask mandate will be lifted after March 11. This places the decision regarding masks for K-12 students into the hands of school districts across the state.
While some parents rejoice at the news, medical experts remind people to stay cautious and college students are left wondering, “what about us?”
Face coverings were first mandated by the Coast Community College Board of Trustees on Aug. 19, 2021, for students and faculty.
“I think for us as a community college, we follow what our Board considers for the county and where we are with our case rates,” Orange Coast College President Angelica Suarez said.
According to the Los Angeles Times Virus Tracker, California’s weekly average in positive COVID cases sits at 5,603, a 60.6% decline from Feb. 20. Orange County’s seven-day average is 223.7 confirmed cases, a decline of 59.8% from Feb. 20.
For a handful of students at OCC, there seems to be a consensus that if wearing masks provides a sense of security for people, then keeping them wouldn’t be a bad thing.
“If wearing masks contributes to safety and the ability to learn in person, then I’m cool with wearing them,” psychology major Tatum McCandless said. “Personally, I’m not concerned about getting sick but if [wearing a mask] helps other students and faculty feel more comfortable in person, then I have no problem doing so.”
After wearing masks full-time in high school, undeclared student Raquel Buana wouldn’t mind the mask mandate dropping – just not so soon.
“I think that’s partly why numbers are rising at times,” Buana said. “We become so lax and we forget to wash our hands, sanitize and we spread it even more.”
Whether their vaccination status stems from religious, personal or political reasons, unvaccinated individuals are 5.3 times more likely to contract the virus than fully vaccinated individuals that also have a booster shot.
Communications major Hayden Fundament holds the belief that people should be able to instill their own rules at their discretion.
“I’m vaccinated, and the way that I see it right now is you’re either vaccinated or don’t care. And there’s not really much helping those people,” Fundament said. “If they want to not be vaccinated and be susceptible to the virus, then that’s on them. I’m not gonna force anyone to do anything.”
Sociology major Calista Matta feels “a little conflicted” about whether OCC should drop the mask mandate or not.
“If it’s needed to protect people, then I’m okay with keeping masks. [But] lifting it would honestly be a refresher because I feel like I can’t breathe,” Matta said. “There are people that I meet and I can’t see their facial expressions and I feel like if we were all able to see each other’s face, then that would make our days be a little better.”
While it seems as if the indoor mask mandate will be in place for the rest of the spring semester, Suarez believes that the use of masks has helped to contribute to keeping OCC’s campus safe.
“I think that it [mask mandate] has provided additional measures of safety for our employees and students,” Suarez said. “And of course, that has been one of our priorities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.